New arts center for students experiencing homelessness

The Monarch Schools opens an arts center in Barrio Logan.

SAN DIEGO — The Monarch School opened a new arts center that will be used for performances, music and to exhibit art.

Students and their families celebrated its grand opening Wednesday.

"It's cool. I really like the art,” said sixth grader Diego Macias.

The kids can hardly contain their excitement, and some already have art pieces displayed inside.

The Monarch School has taught K-12 students experiencing homelessness for more than thirty years. Nearly 300 kids are currently enrolled.

"This is where our kids are going to come to learn about art but most importantly, this where they're going to come experience healing through artistic creation and expression, and this is why we did this,” said Afira DeVries, the president and CEO of the Monarch School Project.

She said it will be a safe place for students to express themselves.

"There is only so much you can teach in a classroom that's critically important,” she said. “But when you give kids something that is about nurturing their own healing it really makes a difference in their ability to become resilient, stable, adults."

The space will serve as a resource for the Barrio Logan community.

"We will open our doors for people to use our space for art exhibits, to put on performances and really use this as a venue in addition to our students,” she said.

The arts center is called "The Chrysalis." The students picked out the name themselves and painted a mural on the outside.

"How does a caterpillar become a butterfly? It evolves and grows inside this shell and becomes something beautiful. That's what The Chrysalis art center is meant to be for our students,’ DeVries said.

The Monarch School is holding the Metamorphosis Art Exhibition featuring student and community artwork Thursday, May 12 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s open to the public and admission is free. Advanced registration is requested. Learn more, here.