San Diego towing program is impacting lower-income people the most

SAN DIEGO — Every year in San Diego, thousands of cars towed by the police department end up being sold at auction, because the owners can't afford to pay the fines to reclaim them.

In fact, a new audit finds that the city's towing program disproportionately hurts low-income people and those who are homeless.

The numbers

The audit found that in 27% of all tows over the last five years here in San Diego, the owner gave up their car instead of paying the fine they owed.

Last year, more than 17,000 vehicles were towed in San Diego.

While that is lower compared to five years ago, for those drivers affected it can be a costly ordeal once a car is towed and impounded.

"Within a week it can climb to $500 or more," said San Diego City Council Member Stephen Whitburn (District 3), who called for this audit. "Not everybody has that kind of money sitting around."

Case in point: two local mothers who were living out of their cars at Mariners Point Park with their young sons. They all ended up sleeping out in the cold last week after police towed their vehicles for expired tags.

"That's our only shelter," said Lisa, one of the mothers. "We would have spent nights in the cold not knowing what they do, sleep deprived. It is heartless and dehumanizing."

With help from the community, they're now in a local hotel while they try to reclaim their cars.

Their plight illustrates the human toll that towing can take.

Expired registration or parking for longer than 72 hours are the primary reasons a vehicle is towed: hitting lower-income people the hardest.

"In less than six years, 32.000 residents have had their cars sold at auction because of parking violations," Whitburn told CBS 8. "This is a real problem in our city: we need to address it and we need to do it now."

This new audit will be presented to the full city council early next year, along with some possible solutions generated by Whitburn's office.

Among those potential solutions suggested in the audit: texting a driver before they're towed; using parking "boots" instead of towing; and offering community service instead of fines.

For its part. the San Diego Police Department has agreed to be more transparent in its towing program, including providing a comprehensive report on updated towing statistics. The last report was issued almost a decade ago.

Police Chief David Nisleit said, "Under the guidance of the City Council, the Police Department will explore any adjustments to the program, consistent with state law, and maximize the effectiveness of the Tow Managed Program."

"We need to enforce parking laws," Whitburn added, "but we ought not be taking and selling people's cars because of a parking ticket."

