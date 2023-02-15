New bill aims to hold California cities, counties accountable in reducing homelessness

Currently, more than 170,000 Californians are unhoused, according to the latest point-in-time count.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the latest move to address California’s homeless crisis, state lawmakers are introducing a new bill to hold cities and counties more accountable.

It comes on the heels of Governor Gavin Newsom briefly freezing $1 billion in homeless housing, assistance and prevention funds over a lack of progress at the local level.

Currently, more than 170,000 Californians are unhoused, according to the latest point-in-time count. In the past two years, the state has dedicated more than $15 billion on tackling homelessness.

Assembly Bill 799, also known as the Homelessness Accountability and Results Act, aims at taking a closer look at where the money is going to plan for long-term response. Local leaders have complained of inconsistent funding from the state, making it difficult to budget for homeless housing and service projects.

The bill calls for ongoing state funding that cities and counties can depend on so local leaders can follow through on those investments.

“This is a big problem in California,” Assemblymember Luz Rivas of the San Fernando Valley and author of the AB799, said. “This is the number one issue for a lot of us in California and requires a big investment to solve it.”

So far, supporters of the bill are asking for $3 billion annually in ongoing funds at a time when the state faces a budget deficit of up to $24 billion.

The proposal also included feedback from those who experienced homelessness firsthand.

“I’ve experienced 21 years of my life unhoused on the streets of Los Angeles and I can say that people who have experienced homelessness are the people who have the expertise to develop solutions,” Reba Stevens said.

Gov. Newsom has yet to respond to the proposed legislation.