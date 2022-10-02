New call for action to clean up the mess after month-long trash strike

A local group wants to see the city of Chula Vista avoid legal conflict with Republic Services.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A local group is calling for a new push to clean up the mess still left over from a month-long sanitation strike that's still impacting people living in Chula Vista and parts of the city of San Diego.

Chula Vista’s environmental sustainability representatives, mayoral candidate Rudy Ramirez and community activists will hold a press conference Thursday to urge city officials to take a different approach towards Republic Services.

Trash piled up as Republic Services tried to play catch up without a large portion of their work force. Eventually, the two sides came together on a deal in January, which saw workers receive a raise and Chula Vista residents get their trash picked up.

Members of the union voted to strike on Dec. 13 following the expiration of their contract at the end of November.

Sanitation workers asked for higher wages, safer working conditions and new and improved trash trucks. The strike led to piles and piles of trash overflowing dumpsters all over San Diego County.

In January, the Chula Vista City Council voted unanimously during a special meeting to declare a public health emergency, which cleared the way for Chula Vista to legally hire outside contractors to pick up the trash and then bill Republic Services for that work.

While a lawsuit has already been filed by a Carmel Valley resident over the impact of the work stoppage. This group wants to see the city of Chula Vista avoid legal conflict.

In fact, their press release says in part:

"We want to urge City official to end the conflict, avoid lawsuits and get involved in managing credits to residents. We also want to get on the path toward innovative ways in handling its trash service."

“We want to start a constructive dialogue with Republic Services regarding new cutting-edge technologies in waste management,” said former city councilman and mayor candidate Rudy Ramirez.

The group said it's time for the city needs to "think about the future and position itself to make significant changes to its 10-year contract with Republic Services before the relationship becomes too toxic."