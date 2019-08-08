SAN DIEGO — San Diego has a new place to address two of the biggest epidemics: mental illness and homelessness.

On Wednesday, the Connection to Community Clubhouse opened its door in downtown San Diego. It is operated by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI.

“We are treating the whole person here and we are making it safe and recovery-oriented environment,” said Renee Cookson, Director of Development at NAMI.

The facility will use a unique approach to the help San Diegans deal with homelessness by connecting them with various services from employment training to housing and even music and art-based therapies.

“We really take into consideration what members tell us and not what we think they need. We can do anything anyone else can do but in a roundabout way,” said Cookson.

Juanita, who struggles with mental illness, said the Clubhouse has already been a game changer, calling it a home away from home.

“This Clubhouse means to me a place to hang out, get well and live well,” she said.

There is a full-scale kitchen, a technology center and a stocked closet to help those entering the workforce dress appropriately.

Organizers said it is the people who work inside that make all the difference. Many who have themselves experienced mental illness, addiction or homelessness.

The Clubhouse is open five days a week and offers a hot meal.

Visit the Connection to Community Clubhouse website to learn more.