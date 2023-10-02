New cruise season begins with Holland America donating $10K to San Diego Harbor Police Foundation

Holland America, which has operated out of San Diego since 1990, said that each ship visit to the port contributes some $400,000 to the local economy.

SAN DIEGO — The Holland America Line Foundation kicked off a new cruise season Monday by making a $10,000 donation to the San Diego Harbor Police Foundation.

Ryan Whitaker, captain of the Holland America ship Volendam, presented the check to the foundation "in honor of its longstanding relationship with and commitment to the Port, the city of San Diego and the community," the company said in a statement.

According to its website, the Harbor Police Foundation's purpose is "to provide funding and education for three critical initiatives: community outreach, officer wellness and human trafficking awareness & training programs."

"Our programs exist to impact the lives of officers, children and families, and to help fight human trafficking in our community," according to the foundation.

Port Chairman Rafael Castellanos also delivered remarks during the Monday morning ceremony.

Holland America said that, over the years, it has also donated to over 30 nonprofits in San Diego County, including the Girl Scouts San Diego, La Jolla Playhouse and San Ysidro Health.

During the 2023-24 cruise season, the company said, more than 64,000 guests are expected to sail on Holland America from San Diego to destinations along the California coast, Hawaii, Mexico, the Panama Canal and the South Pacific. Overall, the company sails to over 400 ports in 98 countries.

Holland America, which has operated out of San Diego since 1990, said that each ship visit to the port contributes some $400,000 to the local economy, with spending on items such as fuel, food, supplies and port taxes.

"Holland America Line works with more than 35 local vendors who supply the company and its ships with goods and services," the company said.