New George Walker Smith Education Campus unveiled

The newly rebuilt facility merges Central Elementary and Wilson Middle into the George Walker Smith Educational Campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Representatives from the San Diego Unified School District joined the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education as well as the George Walker Smith family on Wednesday to dedicate a newly rebuilt facility in City Heights.

This project included Central Elementary and Wilson Middle School, merging them into the George Walker Smith education campus.

This new campus is named after George Walker Smith, who in 1963, was the first African-American elected to office in San Diego. He served on the San Diego Unified School Board of Education for 16 years.

"The result of a major rebuild project in the heart of City Heights, the new campus provides seven new buildings, including a new Performing Arts Center and a parking structure with playcourts to the Wilson Middle site, and nine new buildings to the Central Elementary site," San Diego Unified School District said in a press release.

San Diego Unified said that there are 26 new general-purpose classrooms, a music room, a robotics lab, 14 specialized classrooms, a Library Learning Center, a multipurpose room, a community clinic, a health center, student services, a PrimeTime room and three new play areas.

These specialized classrooms include five kindergarten classrooms, five special education classrooms, and four preschool rooms.

A soccer field is also in the works. It will be constructed in a joint-use area with the field and hardcourts located next to Wilson Middle. This play area will be shared by both schools and the larger community once they are completed.