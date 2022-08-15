New 'jaws of life' tool cutting time for SDFD vehicle extrications

San Diego Fire-Rescue demonstrated their new Genesis tool for CBS 8.

SAN DIEGO — A new ‘jaws of life’ tool is giving firefighters a huge advantage when performing vehicle extrications by allowing them to cut open cars more quickly.

“These are battery-operated extrication tools that we’re using that are very powerful and do the job very fast and we can get them into deployment rapidly,” said John Wood, Assistant Fire Chief for San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Engine Company 35 performed a side-by-side comparison of their new battery-operated Genesis tool and the older model, which uses a gasoline engine and hydraulic hoses.

“With technology, these batteries are much more powerful and longer-lasting, and we can get these things into play rapidly,” said Wood.

The new Genesis tool had the first car door off in about 2 minutes, which was much faster than the older model.

“We were already able to have the Genesis opening the door and pretty much having the door all the way off just in the amount of time that it took to get the old tool up and running,” said Wood.

These tools play a vital role for firefighters when rescuing people trapped in cars after an accident when timing can make all the difference.

“Our craft is very much about time and getting something very quick, so we can get that patient out of there safely, quickly, and then to the hospital where they belong,” said Wood.

Over the past year, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation has donated a number of these Genesis tools, and now, with their help, every fire rig across the city is outfitted with one.

“These unmet needs are something out of our budget that we cannot afford to buy,” said Wood. “So, the Fire-Rescue Foundation that we’ve had a long-time partnership with, they go get those donations that we need for these very important items.”

Wendy Robinson, Executive Director of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation, is happy they can provide this type of equipment that is so essential for public safety.

“The city budget only goes so far and when can come together as a community and provide these enhanced resources, it makes our entire region stronger,” said Robinson.