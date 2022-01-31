New jobs program aims to boost employment in underserved communities

The jobs will be targeting people between the ages of 16 and 30 who have struggled to get ahead.

SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is getting more than $19 million from the state to hire around 1,000 people. The jobs will be targeting people between the ages of 16 and 30 who have struggled to get ahead. Among those mentioned, foster youth, teens recently released from custody, and former gang members. The goal is to get them the skills they need to have long, successful careers.

It's called the Californians for all Youth Jobs Corps program. Not only will participants earn a paycheck, at least $15 dollars an hour, but they'll also be giving back to their communities. As a promotional video for the new program states, “Cities will soon begin recruiting young people from diverse backgrounds to help solve some of our greatest challenges - including climate action, COVID-19 recovery, and supporting our food banks.”

“I'm the beneficiary of a program like this,” said Mayor Todd Gloria, adding that he’s ecstatic the City of San Diego is among those in the first round of funding.

At age 14, he was placed in a position with the County of San Diego.

“And it really started me on a path to public service," Gloria said.

The mayor said the city will reach out to community groups to make sure those in underserved areas know about the program. He's hoping the city can start the hiring process in March.

“Right now, our HR department is pinging all of our departments to say who has the capacity, the interest, to accept these young people and then help mentor them,” Mayor Gloria said. “It's not just a paycheck. You're really going to have to sit with these folks and help them to see what it is that you do and impact your knowledge to them.”

The mayor mentioned street lights as an example. Participants could work with the city's electricians to help fix them and learn skills that they could use to help land a full-time job. The mayor hopes that job will be with the city.

“These young people will be a part of a city family that's really just interested in making sure we're meeting the needs of the eighth-largest city in the country," Gloria said. "That's pretty heady stuff and I think we can get a lot of really good public servants because of this money.”