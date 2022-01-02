New move to ban the sale of cigarette filters and single-use vape products

Along with reducing the amount of toxic pollution created by cigarette butts and used vape products, supporters say there would be a public health benefit as well.

SAN DIEGO — Could selling filtered cigarettes eventually be outlawed in California?

New legislation proposed by the State Assembly would not only ban the sale of single-use vape products and tobacco filters, but single-use cannabis cartridges as well.

Environmental advocates say that used filters are one of the planet's leading sources of pollution.

"Cigarette butts are the number one pollutant that we collect at all of our clean-ups county-wide every year," said Ian Monahan with the nonprofit I Love a Clean San Diego.

On a daily basis globally, Monahan said, 18 billion used cigarettes are discarded.

In San Diego, many of them end up littering our environment and polluting waterways.

"In one day, our volunteers collected 35,000 cigarette butts county-wide," Monahan told CBS 8.

Cigarette filters are made primarily of plastics, according to Monahan, which do not break down, posing both environmental and health hazards.

"Marine life eat them inadvertently, thinking they're another food source," Monahan said

Assembly Bill 1690 aims to curb this growing problem, banning the sale of single-use vape products and tobacco filters, which are found in most cigarettes and cigars.

Local authorities would be tasked with enforcement, imposing fines of $500 on violators who sell these banned products.

"When you realize that less than 12 percent of Californians are smokers, that amount of pollution that is so pervasive absolutely astonishing," said Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-29th District), one of the bill's authors.

Along with reducing the amount of toxic pollution created by these filters and vape products, supporters of this legislation say there would be a public health benefit as well.

"By removing the filter, that will actually discourage people from smoking, and perhaps even discourage them from taking up smoking as a young person," said Dr. Thomas Novotny with San Diego State University's School of Public Health.

If this bill passes, this would be a major game-changer for how Big Tobacco sells its products here in California.

CBS 8 reached out to Altria Group, one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of tobacco products worldwide, including Philip Morris. They had not returned our request for comment as of Tuesday night.

Backers of this move, though, are not keeping quiet.

"It is harm reduction," Stone said. "It is taking away a product that is proven to be dangerous to the environment."

If this legislation is passed later this year, it is not clear exactly when it would take effect.