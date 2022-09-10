The wait is over: New museum and cultural center opens in Barrio Logan

Barrio Logan has waited decades for a home to preserve the culture and history of Chicano heritage, and now that wait is over.

On Saturday, the Barrio Logan Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center opened its doors to the community. The new museum has exhibits featuring historical and modern-day treasures of San Diego’s rich Chicano heritage.

“For us to be able to tell the story of Chicano Park in the right way is critical,” said Lucas Cruz, Board Member for the Barrio Logan Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center. “Chicano Park and the history of it, once you look at it you see what’s going on here, you see what’s going on in different parts of the Southwest.”

Inside the vibrant museum you’ll find elements of the Chicano Park Movement. Organizers said the cultural center includes, The Brown Berets, Centro Cultural de la Raza, the Chicano Park Steering Committee, Danza Azteca, Danza Folklorica, Kumeyaay Story, Lowriders, Música, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Teatro, Unión del Barrio, and the Youth.

“We hope that this would serve as a visitor center,” Cruz said. “Now, we can point to the museum and say ‘Hey, if you don’t believe what we’re telling you about the fights that were had here, you can see for yourself.”

Cruz said the new museum will serve as an archival record showing the history of Barrio Logan in San Diego.

“Everything in that park was fought for. From the trash cans, to the bathrooms, to the murals. It’s critical to be able to tell that story," Cruz said.

Admission to the Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center is free and the museum plans to offer the community educational programs, and different ways to explore Chicano legacy year-round.