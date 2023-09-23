New parking meters coming to Pacific Beach

The meters will be placed along Garnet Avenue and cost $1.25 an hour.

SAN DIEGO — The installation of new parking meters has started in Pacific Beach along Garnet Avenue between Mission Boulevard and Fanuel Street.

"California is expensive to begin with," said Sho, a Pacific Beach resident.

People are voicing frustration about the new meters being installed.

"A lot of people are already struggling to find parking and that just makes it a lot harder," said Nessi, the manager of a local store on Garnet Avenue.

The meters will be placed along Garnet Avenue, Cass Street, Bayard Street and Hornblend Street near the beach.

"Make it very inconvenient for us to be at the beach chilling you know having a beer and having to remember you need to come recharge and put coins in the meter, a little hassle," Sho said.

The meters will run Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and cost $1.25 an hour.

"Everyone here is like young professionals, college kids and making it more expensive for more reason and not helpful for the locals," Abeer, who lives in Pacific Beach.

The city says the meters will regulate parking and be beneficial for the businesses that depend on parking turnover for their customers. Nessi doesn't agree with the idea. She worries meters will have negative impacts on employees who rely on street parking just as customers do.

"The part that was already two-hour parking, people have always been good about because there are the ticketing cops that come out anyway. I don't think it makes that much of a difference I just know everyone I talk to is not happy," she said.

A portion of the money from the meters will go towards transportation and parking improvements and things like the new electric "Beach Bug" shuttle.