New Poll: A 4-year degree isn’t the only way to succeed

SAN DIEGO — A new statewide survey is out, and Californians are less satisfied with the direction of the state than they were in 2020.

The California Community poll was conducted by Strategies 360, LA Times and several California nonprofit organizations.

The survey also finds that Californians strongly value higher education, but because of how expensive it is, many say it’s not worth the student debt they’ll have when they graduate.

Now, other pathways like 2-year community colleges and vocational schools are becoming more popular.

CBS 8’s Anna Laurel went to San Diego City College to see what the hype is about.

Lauryn Dacosta is just 3 weeks from finishing her first semester at San Diego City College.

“The school to be a doctor, it’s a little too much for me," said Dacosta. "And this program, it’s 2 years. This is right up my alley,”

She’ll graduate in December of 2023 and once she passes her test, she’ll have her registered nursing license.

“You don’t need your bachelor’s degree to work as a nurse at all," said Dacosta. "So, after this program, I could go, and work and I would be doing the same job as people who have their bachelor’s degree.”

And it’s that realization that attracts millions of students into the California Community College System.

“First generation, low income, middle class, students trying to figure out where they want to major," said San Diego Community College President, Ricky Shabazz. "This is the place to get a world class education where the average Californian has access,"

According to that new statewide California Community Poll, most Californians don’t believe the average person has access to CSU or UC.

60% believe UC is unaffordable.

55% believe Cal State is unaffordable.

San Diego State University’s website says the cost for the 2022-2023 academic year is anywhere from $23,912 to $32,134.

Most people in the survey do not believe a 4-year degree is necessary to get ahead. 63% of people said other pathways like 2-year community colleges and vocational schools can lead to financial success.

Only 33% said a 4-year degree is needed.

SDCC President Shabazz points to a program his school does with SDG&E.

“You can come to city college, major in our electrician program which is about a year and a half, 2 year program, apply to get into the apprenticeship program," said Shabazz. "Which is another 3 years and at the end of those 3 years, you could be making upwards of $200,000 with virtually little debt or no debt.”

It’s that debt at the end of the education that makes the difference for people.

Shabazz says 90% of the more than 15,000 students at San Diego Community College are on scholarships, grants, and fee waivers.

For Freshman Dacosta, she’s ready to make some real money.

“I'm ready to wrap it up. I wanted to finish my school and join the workforce,” said Dacosta.