Proposal calls for increased registration fees on SUV's & trucks to help pay for road improvements

State Assembly Member Chris Ward said he wants a state committee to study if higher fees could help lead to safer roads.

SAN DIEGO — If you drive an SUV or a truck, there's a chance you may end up paying higher registration fees. State Assembly Member Chris Ward said he wants a state committee to study if higher fees could help lead to safer roads.

Friday morning, Ward unveiled AB 251, which would direct the California Transportation Commission to study the relationship between vehicle size and injuries to pedestrians and cyclists. He said in 2020, pedestrian fatalities reached a four-decade high, and California had the highest number in the nation.

"The average vehicle size has undergone a sustained increase over the past 20 years with no sign of changing," said Assembly Member Ward. "We also know there are studies suggesting fatality rates can be higher for crashes involving heavier vehicles."

If higher fees are imposed, Assembly Member Ward said that money would be used to improve safety features on the roads.

He was joined by San Diego Council President Sean Elo-Rivera. He said, "There are folks out there who will say this is infringement on personal liberty, that politicians will be trying to tell people what cars they can drive. Those are distractions. This is about one thing and one thing only. Public safety."

During Friday's news conference, reporters also heard from San Diegan Laura Keenan. Her husband died in September of 2021 when their son was just 15 months old. "Matt never got to see Evan walk or talk in complete sentences," she said sadly. "At two and a half, he says 'Daddy died. He was hit on his red bike' every day. He talks about his daddy often. It breaks my head this is my son's life and Matt's was cut short."

Assemblymember Ward said, should the bill be approved, the goal is to have the study and results by 2027.