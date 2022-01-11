New PSA focused on boosting turnout among young Latina voters

With the midterm elections only a week away, voter turnout efforts are ramping up, especially within the Hispanic community.

SAN DIEGO — With the midterm elections only a week away, voter turnout efforts are ramping up, especially within the Hispanic community. One nonprofit, Poder Latinx, teamed up with Somos Arte, the creator of ‘La Borinqueña,’ a Puerto Rican superhero, to produce a public service announcement.

“I’m here to share an urgent message and reminder. Participating in elections is not a race to the finish line. It’s a marathon and we are still running,” says La Borinqueña in the 30-second PSA. “We need you to participate in all elections with a very important one coming up on November 8.”

It’s part of the nonprofit’s ongoing efforts to reach Latinx voters and encourage turnout.

“The purpose of that PSA is to really represent the power of the Latina and the Latina electorate,” said Yadira Sanchez, Executive Director of Poder Latinx.

“We’re using La Borinqueña as the spokesperson to really push our community to get out to vote and it touches on the importance of voting in every election and the importance of voting in this upcoming election, because there is a lot at stake, especially for Latinas and for women.”

To maximize outreach efforts, Sanchez has found that reaching Latinas in particular is an important strategy.

“They are the backbone of our families, of our communities,” said Sanchez. “We also know that you don’t say no to your mom or your grandma. As they tell you to vote, you vote. You do what your mom tells you to do. And we’ve seen that engaging Latinas has really helped us engage the entire family.”

In the last midterm elections in 2018, over 220,000 Hispanic voters turned out in San Diego County, which was 20% of all the ballots cast, according to the San Diego Registrar of Voters. In the 2020 elections, Hispanic voter turnout climbed to 366,682 in the county, making up 23% of all participating voters. Organizations like Chicano Federation are hoping the momentum will carry into November 8.

“We always encourage Latino voters to get out there and make sure their voices are heard and have the opportunity to really elect the folks that they want and decide on the important issues that they’d like to,” said Lupe Flores, Executive Director of Chicano Federation-San Diego. “We definitely always encourage folks to come into our offices and register to vote. We help them out with their forms, or you know, they can always give us a call too.”

As a final reminder to get out and vote, Poder Latinx’s PSA concludes by sharing this advice from La Borinqueña: “It’s important to remember to make a plan. Look up your polling location. Save the date on your smart phone and if you can, vote early or by mail. Your community needs you.”