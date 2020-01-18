SAN DIEGO — Do you hate when people call San Diego "America's Finest City?" You are not alone.

A new survey had people rank their favorite cities and the cities with the most annoying nicknames. This is what they found:

When asked to rank their favorite cities, New York topped the list:

  1. New York
  2. Miami
  3. Las Vegas 
  4. Nashville
  5. Chicago
  6. Los Angeles
  7. Boston
  8. Atlanta
  9. San Francisco
  10. Washington, D.C.
  11. San Diego

But every city has a nickname. Americans ranked the ones that annoyed them the most:

  1. Hollyweird - Hollywood
  2. Big D - Dallas
  3. Frisco - San Francisco
  4. San Fran - San Francisco
  5. Bean Town - Boston
  6. Sin City - Las Vegas
  7. The City That Loves You Back - Philadelphia
  8. America’s Finest City - San Diego
  9. The Big Apple - New York 
  10. City of Angels - Los Angeles
  11. The City of Brotherly Love - Philadelphia

The survey from public relations firm Bospar polled more than 1,000 Americans.