SAN DIEGO — Do you hate when people call San Diego "America's Finest City?" You are not alone.
A new survey had people rank their favorite cities and the cities with the most annoying nicknames. This is what they found:
When asked to rank their favorite cities, New York topped the list:
- New York
- Miami
- Las Vegas
- Nashville
- Chicago
- Los Angeles
- Boston
- Atlanta
- San Francisco
- Washington, D.C.
- San Diego
But every city has a nickname. Americans ranked the ones that annoyed them the most:
- Hollyweird - Hollywood
- Big D - Dallas
- Frisco - San Francisco
- San Fran - San Francisco
- Bean Town - Boston
- Sin City - Las Vegas
- The City That Loves You Back - Philadelphia
- America’s Finest City - San Diego
- The Big Apple - New York
- City of Angels - Los Angeles
- The City of Brotherly Love - Philadelphia
The survey from public relations firm Bospar polled more than 1,000 Americans.