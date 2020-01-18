SAN DIEGO — Do you hate when people call San Diego "America's Finest City?" You are not alone.

A new survey had people rank their favorite cities and the cities with the most annoying nicknames. This is what they found:

When asked to rank their favorite cities, New York topped the list:

New York Miami Las Vegas Nashville Chicago Los Angeles Boston Atlanta San Francisco Washington, D.C. San Diego

But every city has a nickname. Americans ranked the ones that annoyed them the most:

Hollyweird - Hollywood Big D - Dallas Frisco - San Francisco San Fran - San Francisco Bean Town - Boston Sin City - Las Vegas The City That Loves You Back - Philadelphia America’s Finest City - San Diego The Big Apple - New York City of Angels - Los Angeles The City of Brotherly Love - Philadelphia

The survey from public relations firm Bospar polled more than 1,000 Americans.