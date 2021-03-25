SANDAG study finds 5% increase in public safety spending

The annual report found the region has fewer officers than the national average.

SAN DIEGO — Public safety budgets across San Diego County increased 5% during FY2020, according to an annual SANDAG study. The region spent nearly $2.5 billion on safety, which includes courts, corrections and prosecution. About half the amount went towards law enforcement.

“That was 5% up from the previous year, which may seem like a lot, but what's important to remember is that when we had the Great Recession, we really had a decline. So, this is only the third consecutive increase over time,” said Cindy Burke, Ph. D., Director of Research and Program Management at SANDAG.

The biggest reasons for the increase include additional labor costs, IT and the COVID-19 response. Departments grappled with buying new safety equipment and coverage for employees who had to quarantine or were sick.

SANDAG’s study looked at spending through June 2020, which is when protesters called on local leaders to reduce police expenditures for FY2021. On average, 34% of budgets for cities with their own police department went to law enforcement. National City and El Cajon spent the most at 46% of their budget. While Carlsbad and Coronado spent the least at about 25%.

Researchers also found the region already has far fewer officers than average while still maintaining a low average crime rate. There are 1.3 officers for every 1,000 residents in San Diego County. Chula Vista had the lowest average at less than one officer per 1,000 residents and Coronado had the most at nearly two officers. The national average is 2.4.

Burke said departments are preparing for a potential budget reduction this year because cities must account for a reduction in tourist tax revenue during the pandemic. Although some of it will be offset by a reduction in large events that would normally require overtime shifts.

“I think it will be interesting to see, as we're still in it right now, how do we look when we're getting into this full year of the pandemic? And, what did that do to budgets?” she said.

SANDAG also asked departments about the impacts of public safety reform and oversight, although many of the calls for change occurred after budgets had been finalized.

“They were also very open to working with the community and having those dialogs about diversity and inclusiveness,” said Burke of the questionnaire results.

Next year, researchers may continue to survey departments about police reform, the impact of new legislation and new community programs.

“This last year was just a phenomenal amount of change. It was really a tipping point. When you look at the pandemic, how it's affected us all. Some of our other work that we're doing is looking at our mental health calls for service have changed over time. How are the crime numbers that we're seeing have changed over time? And we want to keep doing that,” said Burke. “The district attorney's office is working with the county behavioral health services to look at how mental health calls are responded to locally when there's no threat to public safety and could a clinician respond without a law enforcement officer. So that would be a change of routine in next year's report.”