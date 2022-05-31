New vendor ordinances go into effect starting June 1 in San Diego County

Vendors are banned from sidewalks in Balboa Park during the annual summer moratorium, from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Balboa Park is known as the ‘crown jewel’ of San Diego and starting June 1, a new ordinance for vendors will being at the park, which include permits for vendors and at least 50-feet between vendors.

Everyday hundreds of people walk through Balboa Park. It's not only an urban park but, also home to museums, gardens, and great amenities.

There are also many vendors. For years, they've been a "staple" at Balboa Park. Many tourists and locals say they appreciate them.

"Where else am I going to get a churro and then a cute dress," said Renee Guerrero.

"I love the vendors here cause girls like shopping, right?" said Yashu Li.

However, organizations like the Balboa Park Heritage Association don't feel the same way. The state senate passed an ordinance that went into effect in 2019, and some say it is deeply flawed.

For example, a 25-foot distance between vendors. The Heritage Association wants 100-feet between each vendor, and some space between certain landmarks like the fountain.

Starting Wednesday, June 1, new city rules will address some of their concerns.

Vendors are banned from sidewalks in Balboa Park during the annual summer moratorium, from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Vendors CBS 8 spoke with Tuesday night say they’re worried.

"How are we going to support our families they need money to support," said Waseem Hameei.

Along with that, the city will not allow vending year-round in certain locations around balboa park.. Including within 50-feet of the botanical building and lily pond and within 25-feet of El Prado and other areas.

The city says they will continue to hear community feedback for any future changes. And will be reviewed annually by the economic development and intergovernmental relations committee to ensure the ordinance is running smoothly.

The city says these regulations will support small businesses around the city along with protecting the character of Balboa Park

Here are the restrictions of where vendors will be able to set up:

It also would not allow vending year-round in many key areas of the park, including within 50-feet of the Botanical Building and Lily Pond, and within 25-feet of El Prado.

Here are the restrictions of where vendors will be able to set up:

Village Place

Pan American Road East

Pan American Road West

Pan American Plaza

Old Globe Way

Chapel Road

Spanish Village

Plaza de Panama

Plaza de California

Plaza de Balboa

The War Memorial Building

The Carousel

Spreckels Organ Pavilion

Presidents Way, the park’s gardens, and any covered walkway.

The ordinance also requires vendors to obtain a vending permit and maintain 50-feet of separation from other vendors, places time restrictions on vending within parks, and prohibits the use of sound-making devices by vendors.