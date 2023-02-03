New virus or cold, that's not COVID is hitting people in San Diego hard

Doctors say if symptoms and/or fever persists more than a few days, then see a doctor

SAN DIEGO — How are you feeling? If you're a little under the weather, you're not alone. San Diegans and people across the United States are reporting symptoms like runny nose, sore or itchy throat, coughing and a lot more.

People are now raising the alarm to see if there's a new mystery illness going around. Now that we’ve made our way through nearly three years with coronavirus, whenever a lot of people get sick, they wonder, “Is this COVID?”



"We were having dinner one night and my son was eating and then just threw up on the dining room table," Dominique Kirby said.

Kirby is a wife and mom of two young kids. Kirby says whatever this mystery illness is, it was in and out of her home within a week.

However, everyone in the family caught something, and everyone's symptoms were different.

“It was just my son one night,” Kirby shared, “And the next day, it was my daughter and I and the next day, it was my husband. Thankfully nobody got re-infected. We all got it one time and then we went through our symptoms and then we were done with it."



We talked to Dr. Jyotu Sandhu at Sharp Rees-Stealy and asked if something was happening.

“There's always something going around 365 days a year, more so in the winter, and we see it traditionally every year. But no, it's not (COVID-19) because all these other viruses have been out there for years, and now it's just catching everyone's attention," Dr. Sandhu said.



Dr. Alice Pong at Rady Children’s Hospital says because symptoms vary, we must remain vigilant if you or someone you love is sick for too long.

"There are some viruses like adenovirus that can cause respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms and every virus affects people in different ways. Some of these viral infections can lead to secondary bacterial infections, so if you have persistent symptoms, that's when you should go see your doctor," Pong said.

Sandhu added, "If your symptoms are getting worse past 7-10 days or if you're at about 4 days of a fever, you should see a doctor.”



When it comes to figuring out if it's the flu or COVID-19, there's a newly FDA-approved test designed to be used at home that tests for both.

It’s The Lucira COVID-19& Flu Home Test, available over the counter.

Sandhu says an at-home test for both viruses is a step in the right direction. "Whenever I see people who are really sick and really present with a viral syndrome-type picture, I just go ahead and order both because I think it's best to rule out both of those serious viruses," she said.



So, what should you do if you're not sick enough to go to the doctor, but everyone in your home is working on feeling better?

Kirby says, as soon as you can, get to cleaning. "Another thing I like to do is open the windows and get some fresh air in my house, because as my grandma would say, 'You get the sickness out and bring the clean air in," she said.

Here are some tips to remember if you start feeling ill:

If you have a runny nose for a week or two, that's normal.

An itchy, sore throat, a cough and/or sneezing are also normal for this time of year.

Sometimes patients - from kids to adults - will have a fever, but not everyone who feels bad will have a fever.

Doctors say a good rule of thumb to remember is the same tips we used to protect ourselves from COVID-19, like good hygiene and social distancing can keep you healthy from any of the viruses that are most common this time of year.

WATCH RELATED: San Diego County COVID-19 emergency ends nearly three years later (Feb. 2023).