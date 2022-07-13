New water testing policy causing more closures of Coronado beaches

Richard Bailey is the Mayor of the City of Coronado and told CBS 8 the County is no longer using the testing standard they've used for decades.

CORONADO, Calif. — On these beautiful Summer days, hundreds of people are out enjoying the beach in Coronado. But due to a new San Diego County testing policy, beach closures have dramatically increased in Imperial Beach and Coronado beaches.

"This is one of the best natural resources we have in San Diego County of course. Since the County implemented its new water quality testing protocols our beaches have been closed or under advisement one third of the days since the beginning of May," said Bailey. "Based on the counties testing standard, that they've been using for the past 25 years, the water is just as safe for every single swimmer, so the beaches should be open.

That new testing protocol began in early May but according to the previous testing methodology, which was done alongside the new, very little had changed.

"If the only new change is this new testing protocol the County is using, maybe they need to scrutinize that a little bit more," said Bailey. "Before relying on the 'first in the nation test' to determine before we shut down 20% of the coast in the South Bay region."

The other part of the testing that is difficult, is the standard keeps changing.

"The County of San Diego has changed the standard they use to determine to close the beaches three times in the past two and a half months."

Along with Coronado the Mayor of Imperial Beach is questioning the new test.

"Mayor Dedina and I, both the cities of Coronado and Imperial Beach are in lock step on this," said Bailey. "We want clean water for our residents to enjoy. Both Mayor Dedina and I have serious concerns about this new testing protocol and how it effects our cites."

And both cities will be working together in hopes the County will take a new look at their water quality testing policy.

"The cities of Coronado and Imperial Beach are submitting a formal request to the County in the coming days to consider the previous testing alongside the new test." said Bailey.