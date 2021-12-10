Newlywed couple recently purchased home destroyed in Santee plane crash

Courtney and Cody Campbell, graduates of Santana High School, had just purchased the home about six months ago.

SANTEE, Calif. — A young couple returned to their Santee neighborhood Tuesday to see what was left of their home after a plane crashed into it.

They couldn’t go inside because it was just too dangerous. Debris still litters the streets near their house on Greencastle Street. They were both at work at the time of the crash. Their dog had just been picked up by a relative.

Courtney tells News 8 despite what happened to their house, they’re grateful.

“The fact that we’re standing here, and the dog was picked up and that Phil and Maria, our neighbors, were able to get out safely,” she said tearfully. “My heart goes out to the UPS driver and his family, anybody who lost their life, I can’t imagine.”

The couple is staying with relatives. They met with an insurance adjuster Tuesday morning. They said it could take anywhere from 12 to 18 months before they’re able to determine if they can rebuild their house on the same lot.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help them.