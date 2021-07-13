News 8 viewers report increase in homeless encampments

San Diego city officials acknowledge the issue, saying resolving homelessness is a top priority.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Tackling homelessness is an issue city and county leaders say they're focused on.

However, News 8 has received several emails lately from viewers who claim the problem is getting worse. They're seeing more encampments and some in places where they haven't been before.

Eric Sands had no idea about the homeless encampment across the canyon in Talmadge from his Alvarado Estates home until just recently when he stumbled upon it while flying his drone.

"There was no sign of anything. You can't see it from the road, you can't see it from the houses above. We suspect it's been going on for several months,” said Sands.

Sands posted the video online, sparking concern from other nearby residents.

He said not only have some of the homeless people living in the encampment accessed their homes, but they've started fires as well.

Emergency crews were there Monday night putting one out.

"As you see with all the fires that happen here periodically, it's very easy for these canyons to just explode because of one bad mishap," said Sands.

A few miles away under the 163 near Fashion Valley mall, another encampment has neighbors there just as upset.

"Overall concern is basically the safety of the neighborhood, and the community,” said Louis Louk Jr.

He thinks the encampment sprung up within the past six months.

He claims to have seen homeless people relieving themselves in the street, leave behind trash, and trespassing.

"During the early morning and evening hours, a lot of these folks basically jump the fence and do a lot of dumpster diving," said Louk Jr.

Louk Jr. said he and his neighbors have called the non-emergency line several times, but that nothing has been done.

We took their concerns to the city.

Spokesperson Jose Ysea acknowledged the problem, saying there are more homeless people living in the streets.

"Since the pandemic has been winding down, we've seen shelters that are still not at full capacity so there are more unsheltered people in the community," said Ysea.

He said Mayor Todd Gloria has allocated an additional $1 million to address the homeless issue by getting the word out about housing and other services, adding the best way to report an encampment is through the Get It Done app.

Still, he warns it's not going to be solved overnight.

"It's about helping these people, not just cleaning up," said Ysea.

Late Tuesday, someone from the city's Public Safety & Homelessness Division contacted News 8 regarding the Talmadge encampment saying, "Teams from SDPD’s Neighborhood Policing Division responded to the area this morning and identified one active encampment on private property. Officers were able to connect one individual to shelter and will clean up what was left behind at the encampment that is on city property. They will work with the property manager to ensure the private property is cleaned up as well."