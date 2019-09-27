SAN DIEGO — News 8's Shannon Handy never really believed in paranormal activity until strange things started happening in her 2-year-old’s room. She reached out to some experts and it turns out San Diego is a hot bed for ghosts.

Paranormal activity has been reported around the county from the Whaley House in Old Town, to the Hotel Del Coronado, to a Gaslamp gambling hall once owned by Wyatt Earp, even a Victorian mansion known as Villa Montezuma in Sherman Heights.

News 8 has long followed stories from people claiming they've witnessed paranormal activity, some of which, can't be explained.

"Some people have been touched," said Nicole Strickland. "I myself have been touched. I've had my hair pulled, I've been tapped on my shoulder, that sort of thing."

Nicole is a paranormal researcher and founder of the San Diego Paranormal Research Society.

”Anywhere in San Diego is fair game to have an experience," she said.

It's a field Nicole Strickland has been in for 20 years. Shannon turned to her when she got a sense something was happening at her house.

"I don't know....I just have this feeling that there's some type of spirit in here," Shannon told Nicole.

Shannon believes that spirit lives in her daughter's room, where her light and ceiling fan turn on spontaneously at least once a week.

"We can certainly try to find out," said Nicole.

She brought along tools she often uses during investigations, including one that tests electric magnetic fields.

"And the top line here is your EMF measurement," she showed Shannon.

Intermittent lower numbers usually point to some type of spirit.

"It's going up a little bit....now it's at 1.3."

Nicole tested an outlet, as well as the light and fan, but nothing struck her as being odd.

"I'm sensitive to EMF and I'm not getting that in here which is a good sign," she said.

Nicole's advice to Shannon: follow up with a log keeping track of any unexplained occurrences. She also told Shannon to pay attention to her daughter to see if her behavior changes. Pets can often react as well to paranormal activity.

If there's a pattern, that could indicate someone or something else is out there.

If that's the case for not only Shannon, but others having similar experiences, Nicole had this reassuring message:

"It's extremely rare to have a malevolent haunting. I really want people to not be fearful of the spirit world."