SAN DIEGO — Who needs big waves when you can just hop on your surfboard and take-off.

The company JetSurf is touring the county with its first ever fully electric board.

JetSurf is a motorized surfboard with a starting price of $10,000 for a pro-race model. It is made from carbon fiber which keeps the weight down at 40 pounds.

News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look at the motorized surfboard and takes it for a test drive in Mission Bay.