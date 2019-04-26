SAN DIEGO — In case you have been out of the loop, News 8 has added a new family member – Scoop the dog!

News 8 has fostered a dog from the Rancho Coastal Humane Society as a newsroom pet.

We have all made a team effort by taking turns and taking Scoop home, taking her on LIVE shots, taking her in the control room and she will even be on set.

Scoop will be with News 8 for a month and we hope that someone in our newsroom or a News 8 viewer will fall in love with her and decides to adopt her.

Scoop the News 8 dog will make her official debut on Friday at 6 a.m., but on Thursday, News 8’s Kelly Hessedal had already Scoop a home within the newsroom.