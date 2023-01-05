Newsom administration sues Elk Grove over housing project

The Oak Rose Apartments will be a supportive housing project, providing permanent housing for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Monday the state has filed a lawsuit against the City of Elk Grove.

Bonta said the City of Elk Grove violated state laws when they denied the Oak Rose Apartments project in July 2022. The project would have provided 66 units of affordable housing for people at risk of homelessness.

The lawsuit alleges the city’s denial of the project violates state laws including Senate Bill 35, the Housing Accountability Act, the Nondiscrimination in Land Use Law, and the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing statute (AFFH).

“Our state is in a housing crisis and local governments must do their part to allow for affordable housing options for all members of our communities, regardless of their income level,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a statement. “Everyone deserves to have a place to call home. California has critically important laws designed to combat housing discrimination and increase affordable housing opportunities. Today’s lawsuit against Elk Grove sends a strong message to local governments: if you violate fair housing laws, we will hold you to account.”

The Oak Rose Apartments is a supportive housing project, providing permanent housing for individuals and families who previously experienced homelessness, or are at risk of homelessness.

The City of Elk Grove released a statement in March before the lawsuit was filed.

"We agree that every city must do its fair share to address the state housing crisis and Elk Grove is doing its part," Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said in a statement. "We reject the notion that Elk Grove is engaged in unlawful discrimination. We remain committed to supporting solutions that balance the needs of all in the community.”

The Elk Grove City Council denied the project, claiming that it did not meet the city’s zoning standards. In the lawsuit, the state seeks injunctive relief to require Elk Grove to approve the project and realign with state law.

“Building more affordable housing is the most effective tool to reduce and prevent homelessness – but the City of Elk Grove is blatantly evading fair housing laws and working against solving our housing and homelessness crisis,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez in a statement. “HCD is laser-focused on helping all jurisdictions meet their housing goals, but when cities like Elk Grove refuse to do so, we will hold them accountable.”

According to Bonta, there was no compelling purpose for the city’s denial of the project. The residents who would benefit from the housing would need to look elsewhere for similar housing opportunities.

