Newsom announces new leadership for his office in new year

Such a change at the halfway point of a governor's tenure isn't unique. But it signals a shift in direction and political priorities for the office.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Change is coming to the top of Gov. Gavin Newsom's office as California faces its deadliest period yet in the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom announced Monday his chief of staff, Ann O'Leary, will depart the office in mid-January after two years in the role.

In a tweet, the governor said O'Leary has been his "right hand," helping to build his team and lead them through a number of crises.

"From wildfires to pandemics, she has served CA with her all and kept focus on making life better for everyone that calls this state home," Newsom said in the tweet.

Longtime lobbyist and Capitol staffer Jim DeBoo will take take over leadership of the governor's staff on Jan. 1. He'll oversee the governor's staff, the office's messaging and communications strategy and its relationship with the Legislature.

