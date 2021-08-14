Newsom in San Diego urging unions to 'Vote No' in recall election

Gov. Newsom campaigned in San Diego against the recall race just one day after two GOP candidates Caitlyn Jenner and John Cox spoke to voters in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke for about 10-minutes inside a former church turned United Domestic Workers (UDW) headquarters in Rolando. His message was clear and echoed from other Democrat lawmakers to "vote no" on the recall ballot.

"There is a lot at stake in this election. All of a sudden out of nowhere, we've got the sixth recall effort in just 2.5 years in the state of California," Newsom said.

Appealing to a crowd of about 40 union workers, Newsom strongly urged San Diegans to end the recall race and keep him as California's Governor.

"Don't just assume that because it is a big blue state that this thing is locked in. We may have defeated Trump, but Trump-ism is still alive and well in this country," Newsom said.

Speaking after an earlier event in Los Angeles, Newsom was joined by multiple local leaders including Dr. Akilah Weber, who represents California's State Assembly District 79.

"We not only need to make sure that we are voting now, we need to make sure that we are loud in our vote of no, so people will know that they can't come to California and do this sham again," Weber said.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez of the 80th Assembly District said,

"This recall is not about Gavin Newsom, and it is very clear because the guy who started the recall said he was sitting on his couch, and he got upset because our governor, was standing up to President Trump."

San Diego city and county leaders praised Newsom's COVID pandemic response.

"This Is someone who has dealt with more disasters in two years of being in of being governor than the entire Bible. He has dealt with floods, earthquakes fires, global pandemics," said Chair Nathan Fletcher of the San Diego County board of supervisors.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria introduced the governor and said,

"If it wasn't for our governor's bold, decisive action at the beginning of this pandemic, many, many more people would've died."

Newsom kicked off his campaign's "Vote No" weekend of action in San Francisco on Friday. It was the same day two GOP Gubernatorial candidates were in San Diego.

Celebrity Caitlyn Jenner campaigned at the U.S./ Mexico Border and millionaire businessman John Cox campaigned in downtown San Diego .

With Republican candidate Larry Elder leading the recall polls, Newsom encouraged San Diegans to vote as soon as they receive their mail-in ballot.