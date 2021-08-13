Newsom set to visit San Diego on second day of 'Vote No' campaign rally

Governor Gavin Newsom will be in San Diego on Saturday to continue his aim for supporters as election day is just a few weeks away.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom kicked off the "Vote No" campaign rally in San Francisco on Friday.

He'll be in San Diego on Saturday to continue his aim for supporters as election day is just a few weeks away.

"This is the sixth recall effort, six, just two and a half years in office," said Newsom.

September 14, the fate of Gov. Newsom's future will be in the hands of voters.

Newsom on Saturday said, "Just vote no, and go to the mailbox, and get these ballots back, the election started this week."

He's expected to make several stops in both Los Angeles and San Diego on Saturday. He's received support from President Joe Biden.

California Democratic Executive Board Member Jess Durfee said, San Diego is a key city that the Governor needs to win over.

"There's a lot of voters here, this is a county that's in recent years has become very democratic," said Durfee.

Durfee says the Governor will most likely talk about how he's delivered for the state and that this is a Republican push to get a foothold in the state.

"They're playing these games using the recall method inappropriately to try and shake things up and give them a position in California," said Durfee.

Almost one and a half million people signed the Newsom recall petition. Recent poll numbers show voters are evenly split.