Night construction impacting Mission Valley | Here are the freeway closures and detours

Caltrans crews will start a full week of nighttime construction that will impact Interstate 8, State Route 163 and Interstate 5 connectors in Mission Valley.

SAN DIEGO — If you plan on driving at night this week in Mission Valley, be prepared for your commute to be impacted.

Caltrans crews will start a full week of nighttime construction that will impact Interstate 8, State Route 163 and Interstate 5 connectors in Mission Valley beginning on Sunday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closures will last Sunday, September 18 through Thursday, September 22, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Construction workers will continue a road rehabilitation project that spans two miles of the interstate, aimed at improving the lifespan of the freeway.

Caltrans said residents and businesses nearby can expect construction noise and lights.

The project is scheduled to continue through Sep., signs will be posted ahead of construction to warn drivers of upcoming closures, according to Caltrans.

You can find real-time traffic information here.

Here are the closures and detours:

Sunday, 9/18 Closures and Detours:

Eastbound I-8 to southbound SR-163 Connector

Detour: continue east on I-8 to Qualcomm Way/Texas Street off-ramp, turn left on Qualcomm Way to westbound I-8 onramp, continue west on I-8 to southbound SR-163 connector.

Westbound I-8 to Northbound SR-163 Connector

Detour: From westbound I-8, exit on Qualcomm Way and turn right towards Friars Road. Turn left on Friars Road and head west towards Northbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Westbound I-8 to Hotel Circle

From westbound I-8, exit on Qualcomm Way and turn right towards Friars Road. Turn left at Fashion Valley Road to Hotel Circle North

Northbound SR-163 to Westbound I-8

Detour: continue north on SR-163 and exit at Friars Road, turn right on Friars to Fashion Valley Road to Hotel Circle North, and on to the westbound I-8 on-ramp.

Southbound SR-163 to Westbound I-8

Detour: continue south on SR-163, to northbound I-5, continue on north I-5 to the eastbound I-8 connector, and exit at Taylor Street. Turn left and take a left over the bridge to enter the westbound I-8 on-ramp.

Southbound SR-163 to Hotel Circle North

Detour: continue south on SR-163, to northbound I-5, continue on north I-5 to the eastbound I-8 connector, and exit at Taylor Street. Turn left and take a left over the bridge, and proceed on Hotel Circle North.

Monday, 9/19 Closures and Detours:

Eastbound I-8 at I-5 interchange (from Ocean Beach)

Detour: Head east on I-8 towards southbound I-5. Head south on I-5 towards northbound SR-163.take exit to northbound SR-163. Head north on SR-163 to eastbound I-8 connector.

Northbound I-5 to Eastbound I-8 Connector

Detour: Head north on I-5 to Sea World Drive. Turn left to the southbound I-5 on-ramp. Drive south on I-5 to the northbound SR-163 connector. Head north to the eastbound I-8 connector.

Eastbound I-8 to Northbound 163 Connector

Detour: Head east on I-8 towards Qualcomm Way/Texas Street, Exit Qualcomm way and head north towards westbound I-8. Head west on I-8 towards northbound SR-163 connector.

Eastbound I-8 to Southbound SR-163 Connector

Detour: continue east on I-8 to Qualcomm Way/Texas Street off-ramp, turn left on Qualcomm Way to westbound I-8 onramp, continue west on I-8 to southbound SR-163 connector.

Northbound SR-163 to Eastbound I-8

Detour: head north on SR-163 and take exit ramp to Mesa College drive, head east on Mesa College Drive towards southbound I-805. Head south on I-805 towards the eastbound I-8 connector.

Southbound SR-163 to Eastbound I-8

Detour: Head south on SR-163 towards westbound I-8. Continue on westbound I-8 towards Taylor Street off-ramp. Head west on Taylor Street, over the bridge and make a left on Hotel Circle South. Continue onto the eastbound I-8 on-ramp.

Westbound I-8 to Northbound SR-163 Connector

Detour: From westbound I-8, exit on Qualcomm Way and turn right towards Friars Road. Turn left on Friars Road and head west towards Northbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Westbound I-8 to Hotel Circle

From westbound I-8, exit on Qualcomm Way and turn right towards Friars Road. Turn left at Fashion Valley Road to Hotel Circle North.

Westbound I-8 to Southbound SR-163 Connector

Detour: From westbound I-8, exit on Qualcomm Way and turn right towards Friars Road. Turn left on Friars Road and head west towards Southbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Northbound SR-163 to Westbound I-8

Detour: Head northbound on SR-163 towards Friars Road. Exit Friars Road and turn right towards Fashion Valley Road. Turn left on Fashion Valley Road and head south towards Hotel Circle. Turn right onto Hotel Circle and enter the westbound I-8 on-ramp.

Southbound SR-163 to Westbound I-8

Detour: continue south on SR-163, to northbound I-5, continue on north I-5 to the eastbound I-8 connector, and exit at Taylor Street. Turn left and take a left over the bridge to enter the westbound I-8 on-ramp.

Southbound SR-163 to Hotel Circle North

Detour: continue south on SR-163, to northbound I-5, continue on north I-5 to the eastbound I-8 connector, and exit at Taylor Street. Turn left and take a left over the bridge, and proceed on Hotel Circle North.

Tuesday, 9/20, Wednesday 9/21 Closures and Detours:

Eastbound I-8 at I-5 interchange (from Ocean Beach)

Detour: Head east on I-8 towards southbound I-5. Head south on I-5 towards northbound SR-163.take exit to northbound SR-163. Head north on SR-163 to eastbound I-8 connector.

Southbound I-5 to eastbound I-8:

Detour: continue southbound I-5, exit Old Town Avenue off-ramp, turn left on to Old Town Avenue, turn left on to Moore Street, then continue to the northbound I-5 on-ramp, connect to eastbound I-8.

Westbound I-8 to Northbound SR-163 Connector

Detour: From westbound I-8, exit on Qualcomm Way and turn right towards Friars Road. Turn left on Friars Road and head west towards Northbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Westbound I-8 to Hotel Circle

From westbound I-8, exit on Qualcomm Way and turn right towards Friars Road. Turn left at Fashion Valley Road to Hotel Circle North.

Westbound I-8 to Southbound SR-163 Connector

Detour: From westbound I-8, exit on Qualcomm Way and turn right towards Friars Road. Turn left on Friars Road and head west towards Southbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Northbound SR-163 to Westbound I-8

Detour: Head northbound on SR-163 towards Friars Road. Exit Friars Road and turn right towards Fashion Valley Road. Turn left on Fashion Valley Road and head south towards Hotel Circle. Turn right onto Hotel Circle and enter the westbound I-8 on-ramp.

Southbound SR-163 to Westbound I-8

Detour: continue south on SR-163, to northbound I-5, continue on north I-5 to the eastbound I-8 connector, and exit at Taylor Street. Turn left and take a left over the bridge to enter the westbound I-8 on-ramp.

Southbound SR-163 to Hotel Circle North

Detour: continue south on SR-163, to northbound I-5, continue on north I-5 to the eastbound I-8 connector, and exit at Taylor Street. Turn left and take a left over the bridge, and proceed on Hotel Circle North.

Thursday, 9/22 Closures and Detours:

Eastbound I-8 at I-5 interchange (from Ocean Beach)

Detour: Head east on I-8 towards southbound I-5. Head south on I-5 towards northbound SR-163.take exit to northbound SR-163. Head north on SR-163 to eastbound I-8 connector.

Northbound I-5 to Eastbound I-8 Connector

Detour: Head north on I-5 to Sea World Drive. Turn left to the southbound I-5 on-ramp. Drive south on I-5 to the northbound SR-163 connector. Head north to the eastbound I-8 connector.

Eastbound I-8 to Northbound 163 Connector

Detour: Head east on I-8 towards Qualcomm Way/Texas Street, Exit Qualcomm way and head north towards westbound I-8. Head west on I-8 towards northbound SR-163 connector.

Eastbound I-8 to Southbound SR-163 Connector

Detour: continue east on I-8 to Qualcomm Way/Texas Street off-ramp, turn left on Qualcomm Way to westbound I-8 onramp, continue west on I-8 to southbound SR-163 connector

Northbound SR-163 to Eastbound I-8

Detour: head north on SR-163 and take exit ramp to Mesa College drive, head east on Mesa College Drive towards southbound I-805. Head south on I-805 towards the eastbound I-8 connector.

Southbound I-5 to eastbound I-8:

Detour: continue southbound I-5, exit Old Town Avenue off-ramp, turn left on to Old Town Avenue, turn left on to Moore Street, then continue to the northbound I-5 on-ramp, connect to eastbound I-8.

Westbound I-8 to Northbound SR-163 Connector

Detour: From westbound I-8, exit on Qualcomm Way and turn right towards Friars Road. Turn left on Friars Road and head west towards Northbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Westbound I-8 to Hotel Circle

From westbound I-8, exit on Qualcomm Way and turn right towards Friars Road. Turn left at Fashion Valley Road to Hotel Circle North.

Westbound I-8 to Southbound SR-163 Connector

Detour: From westbound I-8, exit on Qualcomm Way and turn right towards Friars Road. Turn left on Friars Road and head west towards Southbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Northbound SR-163 to Westbound I-8

Detour: Head northbound on SR-163 towards Friars Road. Exit Friars Road and turn right towards Fashion Valley Road. Turn left on Fashion Valley Road and head south towards Hotel Circle. Turn right onto Hotel Circle and enter the westbound I-8 on-ramp.

Southbound SR-163 to Westbound I-8

Detour: continue south on SR-163, to northbound I-5, continue on north I-5 to the eastbound I-8 connector, and exit at Taylor Street. Turn left and take a left over the bridge to enter the westbound I-8 on-ramp.

Southbound SR-163 to Hotel Circle North