Nine minors injured in possible racing-related crash on I-8 in Del Cerro

SAN DIEGO — Nine minors were injured Monday, one critically, in a crash on westbound Interstate 8 in Del Cerro possibly caused by racing.

The wreck took place about 3:30 p.m. just west of Lake Murray Boulevard, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

Several victims were ejected onto the roadway during the crash, and one suffered critical injuries, according to the SDFRD.

A witness reported that two drivers who appeared to be racing each other might have caused the accident, which left a third vehicle -- a white van -- overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took all the injured to Rady Children's Hospital, the fire department reported.