No customers inside when San Diego businesses reopen

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce modifications to his order later this week and allow more businesses to safely open.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As more San Diego County businesses prepare to reopen, it is important to remember that only curbside pick-up will be allowed, and no customers should be inside the premises.

But before businesses can reopen, they need to create a Safe Reopening Plan, which ensures the safety of employees and customers. A template is available now that businesses will need to complete, print and post the plan at their entrance. The plan, which also ensures proper sanitation, physical distancing and general business practices, may need to be updated, and displayed again, depending on direction from the state.

The governor announced that retail and manufacturing businesses with curbside pick-up will be allowed to reopen because they represent a lower risk of spreading COVID-19. Among them:

Bookstores

Clothing stores

Toy stores

Florists

Sporting goods

The County recognizes that business owners and the public are anxious for more businesses to reopen, but their reopening is aligned with the easing of the governor’s order and must be done safely.

When they open their doors, businesses must ensure that social distancing and the face covering guidelines are being followed to prevent or slow the spread of the virus.

County health officials believe San Diegans will continue to do the right thing.