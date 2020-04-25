No pomp and circumstance for San Diego's graduating class of 2020

The graduating class of 2020 will now have to look forward to future memories at college

SAN DIEGO — San Diego high school seniors are missing out on major traditional springtime events like prom and graduation ceremonies.

Carlsbad High School senior Isabella Viduccio is the captain of the throwing team, on the competitive show choir, and on the varsity track. She said Senior Night was the memory she was looking forward the most in making.

“It was hard to adjust to at first. We walk down the field with our parents and they give us flowers when they announce our name. I am bummed that [Senior Night] got canceled,” she said.

Eastlake High School homecoming queen and ASB student Madelyn Mones said seniors at her school are getting creative with virtual ceremonies but acknowledged the pomp and circumstance will not be the same.

“I still get those moments of sadness. We are not going to be able to do anything now. We are missing out on grad night and prom. I don’t know how we are going to do graduation,” she said.

At West Hills High School, baseball player Andrew Ritayik said his team had a good chance of winning CIF and winning the league. The coronavirus pandemic robbed him and many other student athletes of finishing off their seasons.

“All of high school has been leading up to us playing our final year, and this year we were planning on wining everything. Part of it was being able to play and try to get a scholarship,” he said.

The graduating class of 2020 will now have to look forward to future memories at college. Ritayik said he has not decided what college he will pick yet, but he is leaning towards Sonoma State University.