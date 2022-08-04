No rent hike for residents in 9 of 17 Oceanside mobile home parks

Parks that did not pass health and safety inspections are not allowed to raise rents.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An Oceanside city commission voted Thursday not to raise rents in nine of 17 mobile home parks, which are regulated under rent control.

The Manufactured Home Fair Practices Commission said the rents could not be raised in parks that had not passed health and safety inspections, according a resident who attended the meeting.

CBS 8 obtained inspection records showing eight of the 17 parks were not in compliance, for violations such as inoperable water heaters and dilapidated fences.

The Oceanside mobile home parks found not in compliance were El Camino 76 Mobile Estates, La Salina Mobile Village, Mission View West, Oceanview Trailer Park, Pacific Trailer Park, Rancho Calevero, Royal Palms, and Terrace Gardens, according to the city reports.

An additional park, Rancho San Luis Rey, passed inspection but was not allowed to raise rents because water valve repairs had not been made, an advocate for the residents told CBS 8.

Eight other parks, which did pass inspections, will be allowed to raise their rents by 3.9 percent.

Commissioners scheduled another meeting in August to review whether corrective action has been taken at the parks found not in compliance.