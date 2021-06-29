Local businesses struggle with large crowds without enough workers

Hacienda Casa Blanca, a well-known restaurant in El Cajon, has been unable to fill many open positions. They’re not able to have many of their normal promotions

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Worker shortages continue to plague businesses around San Diego County.

Hacienda Casa Blanca, a well-known restaurant in El Cajon, has been unable to fill many open positions. They’re not able to have many of their normal promotions including Taco Tuesday due to low staffing.

“We can’t do Taco Tuesday yet,” said owner Cindy Gomez. “Since we opened, we wanted to implement happy hour back and Taco Tuesday and fish taco Friday, and we can’t do any of those specials until we can find the staff.”

Cindy Gomez and her husband have owned Hacienda Casa Blanca for nearly 15 years, and like many businesses right now, they’re unable to find enough workers. And so Taco Tuesday is on hold for now.

“We can’t handle the volume and I’m not even promoting very much on my social media because I don’t want to bring in more people if I can’t serve them the way that we want to be providing service for them,” said Gomez.

The large Mexican-style restaurant has a loyal customer base, and they’re sympathetic about the situation.

“To think that they don’t have the employees to back them up right now, that’s scary,” said longtime patron Terrie Stevens.

“I think it’s kind of sad because it’s a great place,” said customer Cindy Kelly.

One factor is the extra $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits, which will last through Labor Day.

“You could potentially earn $750 per week maximum here in California using unemployment,” said Dan Roccato. “That can be a disincentive for some workers, especially some of those workers in lower-paid jobs.”

Roccato, Professor of Finance at the University of San Diego, said several other factors are also contributing to the workforce shortage.

“We have a child care issue. Even if a parent wants to go back, they simply might not be able to go back. And lots of folks are concerned about health and safety. They’re just not comfortable yet even with the vaccine headed back to work,” said Roccato.

At Hacienda Casa Blanca, a sign near the hostess station reads, “We apologize if your service is slower than normal.”

Longtime patron Bob Kelly has some good advice for customers.

“If you come in here with the frame of mind that they’re going to be short on workers, just take your time, don’t get upset about it. Just enjoy yourself.”