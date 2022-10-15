Local nonprofit helping young minorities with free surf lessons

A nonprofit started by a San Diegan who noticed a bridge between underserved families and the economic barriers that keep them from looking into affordable lessons.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A local nonprofit in the Encinitas area is stepping up to the plate to teach deserving groups of minorities how to surf free of charge.

'Un Mar de Colores,' led by Mario Ordonez Calderon, aimed at the gap preventing minorities from affording surfing instruction - by offering it free.

'Un Mar de Colores' translates to "A sea of colors" in Spanish.

"Most kids start with an ocean encounter; we are focused on getting them comfortable with the water while others have already been in the water, and we are getting them out there with a surfboard. But, ultimately, we are teaching them to connect with the water. The lessons that we teach them are courage, resilience, and love; these are lessons that they can take while in the water and outside–during everyday life," said Calderon.

Calderon started the group after he noticed his Guatemalan neighbors watching him load up his surfboards while they instead had to go and get ready for work and school.

That's when he began to understand why he never saw the family enjoying the beach.

"I noticed that there was a bridge between the people that looked like me and between the people here in San Diego who are out here enjoying this natural resource that San Diego prides itself on," said Calderon.

Calderon came from a background of Mexican indigenous roots and realized that the generational wealth gap also plays a significant role within the surfing society.

By understanding the social and economic barriers that many children face in San Diego, Calderon says he feels inclined as a person of color to give back to his community and the younger generation.

While marginalized communities are sometimes left out, 9-year-old Leslie Nieto says she never thought learning how to surf would be within her reach.

"My dad never thought of it; my mom she's very proud that I learned something new," said Nieto.

Calderon also introduced the Mayan philosophy of nature, teaching kids to be respectful of nature and environmentally amicable.

The lessons are free, and most of the equipment they use has been through donations and sponsors.