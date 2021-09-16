Outdoor Outreach takes San Diego students on adventures

The nonprofit has been helping youth connect with nature in San Diego for more than two decades now.

SAN DIEGO — We all know that important lessons are learned outside the classroom as well as in. Unfortunately, some kids just don’t get the critical opportunities to experience the outdoors the way others do.

That’s where Outdoor Outreach comes in. They’ve been helping youth connect with nature in San Diego for more than two decades now.

A group of students from El Cajon Valley High School is part of Outdoor Outreach’s “Adventure Club” program. The nonprofit partners with schools all over the county for the program. They pick the students up in a bus after school and take them to different activities.

Recently, they visited the Mount Hope Community Garden. It was a hot day, but the teens were enthusiastic and dove into work, pulling weeds and collecting produce. It was the first trip for the program since the pandemic started.

In addition to activities like that, Outdoor Outreach takes students to do things like surf, kayak, hike, rock climb and more. And it’s all free to the students.

The idea is to help students overcome barriers to outdoor experiences. Some of them may have transportation challenges, some of them may not live near green spaces like parks, or maybe the parks near them are unsafe. By getting outside, the students can learn to interact with different outdoor situations and to feel like they belong.

Some of the young Outdoor Outreach employees were actually students in the program very recently. They said the program changed their lives and gave them a new way to look at their futures, even possibly considering careers in the outdoors industry.

The students taking part now may not end up working for Outdoor Outreach, but they will definitely be more outdoor connected.