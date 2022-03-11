Normal Heights property opened for young moms facing homelessness and domestic abuse

SAN DIEGO — A new multi-family property in the Normal Heights neighborhood of San Diego was opened for pregnant or parenting young women at risk of homelessness and domestic violence between the ages of 18-24.
California Senate President pro-Tempore Toni Atkins joined Home Start’s Maternity Housing Program (MHP) officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the “Miracle on 34th Street” housing project.
The property, which features five units, was renovated to make way for residential units through a partnership with Home Aid San Diego, which coordinated the construction process.
“I’ve always been an advocate for homeless young people. My very first job was working at a youth runaway shelter many, many years ago, working with teens and families,” CEO Laura Tancredi-Baese said as she addressed a crowd of financial and community supporters.
Home Aid San Diego collaborates with nonprofits to renovate housing for those at risk of homelessness, according to a news release sent to CBS 8.
“Pre-COVID, we paid just under $1 million for it," Tancredi-Baese said, referring to the new property.
“...It was in terrible condition, but we could see the potential of what it could be,” Tancredi-Baese said.
Home Start’s Maternity Housing Program has served more than 300 at-risk women and young adults since it was founded in 2009 by Laura Tancredi-Baese.
The Normal Heights property was the fourth purchased and renovated by Home Start since Tancredi acquired the organization 12 years ago.
