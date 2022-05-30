Normal Heights residents upset over potential 7 story apartment complex

The apartment complex could be built where the former DiMille's Italian Restaurant used to be. Most of the surrounding structures are at least 2 stories.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Affordable housing units are always welcome in California, especially in San Diego County where the cost of living is through the roof.

However, what if you're already living here and that apartment complex rises in front of your house overshadowing sunshine and views.

“I wouldn't want a 3-story apartment building next to my house, could you imagine 7-stories,” said Jim Vross, who lives near the former Italian restaurant and is part of the community planning group.

He and residents in Normal Heights are concerned, after the development company, INI Greenfield announced its plans to build an 83-foot tall building.

“Much of the community is not happy with the change in character and the impact that the bulk of this project is going to bring out, so I'm not happy," said Vross.

The project is presented as affordable housing and would include 175 units that are 500-square-feet each. However, according to the developer, only 13 units are priced as affordable housing for the adjusted median income in San Diego.

So what does that mean in terms of rent pay? Well, CBS 8 got the answer from the developers presentation given to the community group.

The 13 affordable units are studio apartments estimated to cost around $2,000 per month.

“There's an affordable component, but the main market size is also borderline affordable. Given the demographic of the broader neighborhood,” said INI Greenfield, during the presentation with the group.

Neighbors also say the building could reduce street parking, to an already congested area.

While the developer plans to build a parking structure that holds 100 parking spots, that leaves 75 units forced to look for street parking.

“The planning group stands ready to review the project if and when it is sent to us, because of non compliance with the city's codes. it may or may not comply,” said Vross.

CBS 8 decided to drive along Adams Ave, where construction could take place and witnessed some issues first hand.

We circled the block several times until we found one parking spot.

We also noticed that the highest structures are two story buildings, meaning a seven story high rise would more than triple the height of all buildings. Blocking the views of businesses and homes.

We learned the developer would not be required to pay a development impact fee, which is a fee most developing projects have to pay to help with the area's infrastructure.

“Well, ultimately it’s construction so I know it’s difficult,” said the developer during the virtual presentation.

CBS 8 reached out to the developer about these issues but they have not responded to our request for an interview.