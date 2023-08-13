Basketball star Norman Powell hosts annual youth basketball camp in San Diego

The Understand the Grind Foundation hosted its 5th Annual "Understand The Grind" Youth Basketball Camp at Lincoln High School.

SAN DIEGO — Norman Powell of the Los Angeles Clippers returned to San Diego to host his 5th annual youth basketball camp for ballers ages 7-16 at Lincoln High School.

The Understand the Grind Foundation was originated by Norman Powell.

"The foundation was brought to life with the Powell family’s passion to effect tangible change in the communities that need it most," according to the foundations' website.

The UTGF Camp was made to focus on the San Diego area to deepen efforts and operations to reach more youth in additional cities in years to come.

"This youth camp is the first thing I wanted to do once I made it to the league. I always thought about when I was growing up here at Lincoln," basketball star Norman Powell told CBS 8.

Powell said everyone assisting at the camp was a part of his journey.

"It's really amazing for me to see the growth in my journey and how much positive effect it has on the kids," Powell continued.

Dozens of youth attended the free event in Southeast San Diego at Lincoln High.