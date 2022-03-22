Oceanside doggy daycare employee fired after shocking video of them 'body slamming' dog

An Oceanside dog owner says the employee aggressively body slammed this dog. She even showed the video to the front desk, but says they took it lightly.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A short video circling social media has led to the termination of an employee at a doggy daycare in Oceanside.

In the video, you can see the employee body slam a dog. The woman who captured this shocking video says it happened at the DogSpot.

It was her first day dropping off her dog and after witnessing this weeks incident, she's decided she's never coming back.

Carla told CBS 8 that she was picking up her dog at the DogSpot and while at the daycare she came across a camera recording her pup and others interacting.

Impressed with the image Carla decided to record it herself, but what was caught on camera shocked her.

“I really couldn’t believe what I saw and I had to show other people and ask is this what I'm seeing,” said Carla, who did not want to use her last name for privacy purposes.

The video captures an employee from the daycare picking up a dog and proceeds to throw the dog on its side.

Except, when the video was shared all over social media, dozens of dog owners criticized the employee.

"I'm sorry to hear that, I'm going to let the owner know and just let me walk out,” said Carla.

Now the daycare and their employees are facing backlash over this incident, it has even led to the termination of this employee.

“He probably really does love dogs and it was a bad mistake, but that’s a mistake that can’t really be done with our little pups," said Carla.

She also says this was an awful situation to witness, and adds that she has been in talks with the owner of that dog.

“She got an email from the owner that day saying that her dog was placed on its side to prevent it from getting into a fight with another dog. And that was it. She said I'll send you the video later, but never got it.”

In a written statement, the DogSpot explained:

"First of all, I contacted the owner of the dog in the incident so they are aware as we are very honest and passionate here. This video is not a reflection of what DogSpot is all about and how hard we all work here.

This was one employee that yes handled a situation in the wrong manner. This business is built on passion and the care and concern for all the dogs out there as before today all our yelp reviews were raving on how good we are. Social media can kill a business. We are all aware of that and many people want to ruin a business over the mistake of one employee which is unfair to the other 18 individuals that give their heart and soul to all our clients' dogs. We have 8 cameras located in our facility for the owners to watch. We have a huge viewing window out front so I am very aware of eyes being on us at all times. I have no problem with this because I am proud of the passion our staff has for all the dogs. If this was something that we allowed we would not have all the webcams we do as most facilities out there don’t and this is one of the main reasons the other daycares shy away from the cameras. We let you see everything, we don't hide anything .

So I just want you to know I have taken care of the situation and the employee in question has worked for me for 2 years. The dogs love him and he loves them even if this video shows a different story. I know this young man and he is devastated at his actions and has been removed from his position here. If you have any further questions I am available anytime. Thank you for contacting me and asking for my side before you blast something so damaging on a business that at this point is now being harassed by so many people that we abuse dogs. As a business owner I have done everything in my power which I hope you can see clearly. Also the woman that took this video has posted to Facebook that she has spoken to me. She recognizes that we did handle the situation and she believes we do care for the dogs now."

While Carla says she doesn't want clients to disregard the daycare.

In addition, she explains that she only shared the video to help prevent situations like these from happening again.

The San Diego Humane Society is also aware of this video and is currently investigating. They ask that if you witness animal cruelty or neglect that you report and call their number immediately.

Reports can be made by calling 619-299-7012 (then press 1).