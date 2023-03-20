North County loan shark who preyed on Latino community pleads guilty

VISTA, Calif. — A North County loan shark who extorted money from people in the Latino community has avoided prison time after changing his plea to guilty.



Hamze Mohamed Karnib, named Alex Karnib, was arrested at his San Marcos home in December 2020.



At the time, the FBI put out a bulletin saying he preyed on Latinos throughout San Diego County.



Now, more than two years later, before ever going to trial, the case is finally ending.



In Vista court Monday, on day one of trial, Karnib's attorneys appeared on his behalf, announcing a plea deal had been reached.



Karnib pleaded guilty to extortion and making criminal threats; In return, the charges dropped to a misdemeanor. Karnib avoided jail time thanks to 13 days already served; however, he will be on a year-long probation.



As part of the deal, Karnib also agreed not to seek reimbursement for the money his victims owed, which totaled 50,000 dollars.



The loan shark made cash loans to multiple victims.