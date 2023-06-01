North County residents to vote for new water supplier

Residents in the Fallbrook and Rainbow area of the North County area will seek to replace their current water supplier for a cheaper alternative in a vote.

FALLBROOK, Calif. — Two North County communities are hoping to switch their water source and ultimately help save the dying agriculture industry and save ratepayers millions of dollars.

A vote is set for Monday.

Farming is vast in parts of San Diego County like Fallbrook and Rainbow - but it has changed. To grow crops like citrus and avocado, you need a lot of water, so farmers would be sure to feel this change the most.

Fallbrook was once known as the avocado capital of the world, but it's now drying up because they're drowning in water bills.

"In the last several years, we've lost 10,000 acres of avocado groves. A million trees, just stumped, dead," Noelle Denke said, the Fallbrook Public Utility District Public Information Officer.

Kendall Farms, for example, stopped avocado production in 2010 due to rising water costs. The beautiful 500 acres now sell cut flowers around the world.

"Avocado trees take around 4x as much water as the drought tolerant flowers we grow," Jason Kendall said, the farm's CEO.

Fallbrook farmers used to be responsible for using 60% of the water supply - now it's down to 30%.

"We are selling the same amount of water as in the 1950s. That's how many people are cutting back," Denke added.

Kendall Farms uses around 360 million gallons of water annually to sustain the farm. They say rates from the San Diego County Water Authority have consistently increased around 8% over the past few years.

"Our largest water bill was just last year and the year before," Kendall said.

Now, another 12% hike is on the horizon. So both Fallbrook and Rainbow want to cut ties with San Diego's leading water supplier and start service with Eastern Municipal Water District - a wholesaler in Riverside County.

"This will be the same water and the same pipeline. This change would save our two water districts, 7.6 million per year. It's huge," Denke said.

Residents and business owners are also hopeful their bills will go down.

"My personal water bill was around $150, now it's up to $350, and that's for a family of four," Roy Moosa said.

The vote Monday to allow this change will be done by a watchdog group -- the San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission. If they pass it, it will be up for a public vote.