North San Diego County home burglarized despite security measures

North County family's home burglarized after taking steps to prevent. The family has heard of two other recent break-ins nearby.

SAN DIEGO — A gang that targets high-end homes might be back in San Diego. A North County family just had their home burglarized after they took steps to prevent it from happening.

The family came home to find their whole house ransacked Thursday night. Their security camera captured the intruders going in through a back door.

Video footage shows three men walking through the backyard of their home near Black Mountain Ranch.

"I mean it really makes you feel unsafe in your own house," Ellen said

She said the break-in happened just after 6 p.m. which was only ten minutes after her family had left the home. The intruders busted through their glass back door and ransacked the house. Later that night her family came home to the damage left behind.

"We had our three little kids with us and and it was just sheer panic," she said.

They found kitchen cabinets swung open, dresser drawers pulled out, closets in disarray and jewelry stolen. They immediately called the police who are working to find out who the intruders are.

"All of the characteristics made them think it was the Chilean ring we heard about a year ago but I haven't been told it was for sure," she said.

CBS 8 is waiting for San Diego police to comment on the recent burglaries and if investigators are connecting these crimes to burglaries from last year.

In 2022, a crime ring was responsible for a string of burglaries targeting wealthy San Diego homes. The ring is known to authorities as the South American Theft group. They broke into homes in Rancho Sante Fe, Del Mar, Encinitas and Chula Vista stealing cash, jewelry and purses.

After those burglaries, Ellen and her family installed cameras and an alarm system.

"We have the motion sensor lights, a dog, left lights on and our alarm set. This really could happen to anyone," she said.

Since Thursday, she says she's heard about two more homes broken into not far from her neighborhood.