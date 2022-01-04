North County Transit District to vote on plan to add fence along Del Mar train tracks

NCTD plans to put a stop to people crossing the tracks by installing six-foot fences on both sides of the tracks in Del Mar.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The North County Transit District (NCTD) is set to vote on a plan to add fencing along the train tracks in Del Mar Thursday per a letter released by the district to CBS 8, despite opposition from the Coastal Commission and the City of Del Mar.

NCTD plans to put a stop to people crossing the tracks by installing six-foot fences on both sides of the tracks in Del Mar, from the Coast Boulevard crossing to the Torrey Pines State Beach bridge. The NCTD says the goal is to reduce deaths and injuries.

But others don't want to restrict access to the beach.

The California Coastal Commission is stepping in to try and block the fence along the tracks. The commission said in a letter that a fence would interfere with public access to the beach.

NCTD said it’s a safety issue. Four people have died by illegally crossing the tracks since 2016, and the transit district has been sued by surviving relatives of the victims.

The residents – who launched a web site delmarbluff.com – said they would agree to a short section of fence where most of the fatal accidents occur, but they say there are other solutions that would make the train tracks safer.

On January 5, the Coastal Commission weighted in, writing in a letter to SANDAG Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata.

"[F]encing projects collectively have the potential to result in significant adverse impacts to coastal access and recreation,” the letter said.

The commission wants both fencing and cliff-stabilization plans studied together to find a comprehensive solution.

NCTD emailed CBS 8 a statement, which said, "neither the Coastal Commission nor the City of Del Mar have acted in good faith to achieve a compromise that is reasonable."