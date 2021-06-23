North Park residents fight back over city's plan to get rid of parking for new bike lanes

The plan says that around 550 parking spaces will be reduced to under 200 spaces to make room for the bike lanes.

SAN DIEGO — There are growing concerns from residents of North park over plans for new bike lanes.

Hundreds of parking spaces are now painted red for what the city is calling “protected bike lanes.” It is expected that around 550 parking spaces will be reduced to under 200 spaces to make room for the bike lanes.

However, homeowners and business owners in North Park are fighting back for what they say is “not necessarily for the parking, but for what they believe is their future.” One North Park resident told News 8, “If the parking goes away, the businesses go away. If the businesses go away, my property is going to lose its value.”

Protestors with the group “Save 30th Street Parking” have been outspoken against the plans, and what they say will be a damaging impact on businesses along the bike route.

The City of San Diego is pushing back. They have pointed out that there is an underutilized parking garage with more than 200 spaces.

Mayor Todd Gloria spoke on the issue in an interview with News 8 saying, “I understand that concern. At the same time, we have deleted hundreds of parking spaces to create outdoor dining opportunities that have quite literally saved businesses. So, it is not a zero-sum game between parking and business success. What this is about is actually creating additional community amenities that will improve safety in the community. What we have is a heavily trafficked pedestrian area where there is interest in bicycling. This will improve safety for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.”

The City of San Diego says the new protected bike lanes will be installed early in July.