'People got all excited' | North Park construction zone unveils hidden trolley tracks from 1907 streetcar

The tracks were once a part of an extensive system of streetcar track covering more than 200 miles from La Jolla to Chula Vista.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A construction site has uncovered history in North Park. Trolley tracks were first laid along University Avenue in 1907.

"The construction is for the University Avenue Mobility Plan and pedestrian type improvements," said Katherine Hon, Secretary of North Park Historical Society.

But if you look closely, you’ll see a piece of history.

"People got all excited about seeing the tracks along University Avenue. We'll say in North Park from Park Blvd to Fairmont Avenue is where they originally extended,” said Hon. “It was public transportation. This is 1907 before cars were a big thing. Cars were expensive then, a rich person's toy. Public transportation was key to development happening,”

In fact, Hon says the line from Hillcrest out to Fairmont Avenue was double tracked in 1914 due to the popularity of the streetcar.

"Oh yeah, oh so popular! It's not hard to see why. It went everywhere! It didn’t cost much. It was fun. I fantasize about it coming back to University Heights," laughs Kristin Harms, President of University Heights Historical Society.

Locals agree with this sentiment.

"I think it would add some character to the area. That would be really cool," said Brian Marks, while eating at a local North Park restaurant nearby.

The tracks were once a part of an extensive system of streetcar track covering more than 200 miles from La Jolla to Chula Vista.

In 1891, John Spreckles formed the San Diego Electric Railway.

"John Spreckles of sugar plantation fame who consolidated these failing companies to San Diego Electric Railway Association and started expanding the streetcars," said Harms.

By 1910, it was the only remaining trolley operator in San Diego. The new railway routes extended into barren scrubland and paved the way for new neighborhoods including Hillcrest, Mission Hills, North Park and University Heights.

"And then they retired the system and apparently paved over the tracks!" said Hon.

The streetcar stopped operating in 1949 as streetcar track was paved over to make way for, you guessed it: automobiles.