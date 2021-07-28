North Park launches diversity and inclusion initiative

One of the San Diego's cool and unique neighborhoods is helping businesses pledge to be respectful and embrace diversity and inclusion for to LGBTQ+ and others.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Pride celebrations may be over but the commitment to inclusion and diversity is not for one San Diego neighborhood.

The North Park Main Street group launched an LGBTQ+ initiative this month to promote a welcoming business community.

“I could something all pink and express myself without any judgment,” said Geraldine Schumacher, Holy Matcha owner.

Ever since 2016 when Schumacher started stirring up some goodness at Holy Matcha on University Avenue in North Park, she felt like she belonged.

“We don't care what you wear, what you look like, as long as you bring in good vibes, you like good food, good jams and good matcha,” said Schumacher.

It’s that mantra that flows throughout North Park.

“I think everyone should walk around wearing rainbows and blowing bubbles,” said Zoe Crenshaw, Hunt and Gather owner.

It’s that love that Crenshaw, who is an LGBTQ+ owner, hopes people will feel when they walk into her eclectic and vintage clothing and jewelry shop on Ray Street.

“I hope my shop is a good example of people being accepted any size, color, age,” said Crenshaw.

That acceptance is found in rainbow clings on North Park storefronts.

“But we can do better. This opportunity to grow because as much as we try and make a place feel inclusive, there are still people who feel like it's a not a place for them,” said Angela Landsberg, North Park Main Street Executive Director.

During Pride month, North Park Main Street kicked off it’s long-term commitment to LGBTQ+, inclusion, equality, respect, and diversity with rainbow window clings.

“That is one visual aspect to this, but it is really so much more, and we really want to make sure that people to understand that it goes far beyond the rainbow sticker,” said Landsberg.

The Main Street is offering business owner training from the National Conflict Resolution and highlighting LGBTQ business owners.

“We are trying not to speak for the LGBTQ+ community, what we are trying to do is make sure that north park provides a platform for everyone to share their own stories and feel invited,” said Landsberg.

A neighborhood where everyone can find their inner rainbow.

“I accept and I hope everyone accepts the full rainbow,” said Crenshaw.

The North Park Main Street hopes that this initiative will be a model for other neighbors to implement in their community.