SAN DIEGO —

A water main break in North Park left dozens of people without water service on Sunday. Residents in the area say it wasn’t the first time they have had to deal with a break and want to to know why it keeps happening.

The 6-inch diameter concrete water main broke around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Myrtle and Arnold avenues, according to San Diego police. Water flowed towards homes in the 3400 block of Arizona Street, according to police.

City of San Diego Public Utilities Department crews shut down the main at 9:30 a.m.

The break left a messy situation for residents in the area including Kevin Patrick and Linda Nelson who said they have dealt with the same problem several times before.

“There’s a lot of frustration,” said Nelson who has lived in North Park since 1980 and said she has been documenting nearby water main breaks.

Approximately 70 customers were without water service as crews worked on repairs. Service was restored around 3:15 p.m.

On the scene, one of the crew members working on repairs told News 8 he believed the pipe broke sometime another time around three years ago. He said during repairs a clamp was placed on it connecting a new plastic pipe to the existing concrete pipe and that was where the “point of failure” occurred Sunday.