SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Association of Governments will break ground on the Georgia-Meade and Landis bikeways on Thursday as the first phase of the agency's North Park/Mid-City Bikeway Projects.

While supporters of the projects say the new bikeways will improve safety and boost business to Mid-City neighborhoods, others say businesses will lose customers.

Sam Mattia has owned and operated Mazara's Trattoria on 30th and Juniper streets for the past 33 years. He said he's concerned his popular family-owned business will be impacted by the bike path project that will effectively eliminate nearly 450 parking spaces along a two-and-a-half-mile stretch of 30th Street running through the North Park and Mid-City neighborhoods.

RELATED: North Park parking vs bike lane plan

RELATED: Bike advocates urge North Park leaders to support bikeways along 30th Street

"It's going to hurt businesses for sure," said Mattia. "If they don't find parking, they're going to go somewhere else."

The 30th street project will remove all parking along 30th from Juniper Street to Upas Street but maintains 103 spaces between Upas Street and Adams Avenue.

"I think it is gong to be transformational," said Colin Parent, executive director of Circulate San Diego - a local nonprofit which advocates for alternative transportation and greater mobility in San Diego neighborhoods.

"Adding bike lanes is great for business, it's great for vitality," said Parent. "[It] allows more people to access the neighborhood and to do it safely."

Not all businesses agree with that assessment. A group called Save 30th Street Parking filed a lawsuit against the city earlier this year to try to halt the project.

But Parent said that replacing parking with bike lanes will ultimately bring in more business.

As a restaurant owner, Mattia is not yet sold on the plan.

"With everyone complaining, who knows?" he said. "Maybe they will reverse it."

The projects breaking ground Thursday are part of the Bike EAP program which has been many years in the making. In September 2013, the SANDAG Board of Directors approved the $200 million Bike EAP to expand the bike network throughout San Diego. The Bike EAP includes 40 projects that total approximately 77 miles of new bikeways.

SANDAG has said all the bikeways are designed to “enhance neighborhood connections to schools, shopping centers, and parks, as well as transit stations and other major regional destinations.”

The Georgia-Meade and Landis projects combined will add more than 6.5 miles of new bikeways connecting Mid-City areas including City Heights, Kensington-Talmadge, Normal Heights, North Park, and University Heights, according to SANDAG. The two bikeway projects are scheduled to be completed by spring 2022. SANDAG reported that these are the first in that are part of the North Park/Mid-City Bikeways projects, which when complete, will cover 13 miles in the area.

Prior to the groundbreaking, a community bike ride will begin at the North Park Water Tower at 6:15 p.m. and end at the groundbreaking ceremony site at Cherokee Point Park at 7 a.m.